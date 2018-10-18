Death toll from Crimean college explosion reaches 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

The official also said that 17 people who had been killed in the college attack were identified

The number of people killed in the deadly attack on a college in the city of Kerch in Crimea has risen up to 20, deputy head of Kerch city administration Dilyaver Melgaziyev said, Sputnik reported.

The Russian Healthcare Ministry's data, revealed on Wednesday, said the number of those deceased was 19.

"A total of 20 people died… The number of people has increased by one… Seventeen of them have been identified," Melgaziev said.

The official also said that 17 people who had been killed in the college attack were identified. He also added that 8 out of 10 severely wounded were also identified.

"Eight [of those who had sustained severe injuries] have been identified, according to the information that I have. There is currently no information on two girls," the official added.

News.Az

News.Az