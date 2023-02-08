Death toll from powerful earthquakes in Türkiye surpasses 8,500 (UPDATED)

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 8,574 people were killed and 49,133 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southern Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

In a visit to the quake-hit region to inspect rescue and relief efforts, Erdogan said a total of 6,444 buildings were destroyed.

***

At least 7,108 people were killed and 40,910 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southern Türkiye, the country's disaster agency said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, struck 10 provinces and affected more than 13 million people.

***

At least 6,957 people were killed and 38,224 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southern Türkiye, the country's disaster agency said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

***

Death toll from Monday's powerful earthquakes in southern Türkiye climbs to 6,234, the country's disaster agency AFAD says in a statement, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

AFAD put the number of injured from the massive quakes centered in Kahramanmaras province at 37,011.

***

The death toll from Monday's devastating earthquakes in southern Türkiye rose to 5,894, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said early Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at a news conference, Oktay put the number of injured from the massive quakes centered in Kahramanmaras province at 34,810.

"The loss of every citizen deeply saddens us," Oktay told reporters, adding that authorities are continuing their rescue efforts to reach out to survivors.

As many as 5,775 buildings collapsed, he said. More than 8,000 people have been rescued from the rubble of the buildings.

Earlier Tuesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said "the fact that over 8,000 of our citizens have been rescued from the wreckage is our greatest relief," speaking at the State Information Coordination Center in the capital Ankara.

The country has declared a state of emergency for three months in 10 provinces in order for search and rescue operations and other efforts to be carried out rapidly.

"We’re facing one of the biggest disasters not only of the history of the republic but also of our geography and the world," said the Turkish president.

Early Monday morning, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Kahramanmaras, followed by a 7.6-magnitude quake about nine hours later, which rocked the region, affecting several other provinces including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

The earthquake was also felt in several countries in the region including Lebanon and Syria.

A total of 60,218 emergency officials are working in the area, including 3,200 personnel from 65 countries, Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in an earlier statement.

News.Az