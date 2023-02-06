Yandex metrika counter

Death toll from earthquake in Turkiye reaches 2379 and 14 483 injured

As many as 2,379 people died, and 14,483 people got injured following the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said, News.az reports.

According to the latest data, 7840 people rescued from the rubble.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said that three more earthquakes with a magnitude of 6.4-6.6 rocked Gaziantep province in south-eastern Türkiye. As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.


