Death toll from Japan earthquakes climbs to 126

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from earthquakes that hit central Japan on New Year's Day has climbed to 126, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Authorities also said that the search for over 200 people in the Ishikawa region still classified as missing six days since the quake continues.

On Monday, a strong magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit the Ishikawa province on the Sea of Japan, destroying a dozen buildings and causing huge damage to roads in the region, followed by smaller quakes.

Aftershocks also continue as a strong 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the prefecture on Saturday morning, while authorities are urging residents to stay alert for more, possibly as large as the first, according to the broadcaster.

Local officials are also having trouble delivering relief supplies to affected areas as roads remain damaged and often blocked, while thousands of homes have no power.

Some 33,000 people have been evacuated to around 370 shelters in Ishikawa, which has faced the worst human loss and infrastructure damage.

Authorities also warned that rain and snowfall is expected on weekend across the Hokuriku region and the Niigata province, which could trigger more landslides and cold waves in the affected areas.

According to a latest study, Monday's earthquake has expanded the coastline in the area by up to 175 meters (574 feet).

An investigative team, led by Gotou Hideaki from Hiroshima University, studied the ground shift caused by the earthquake and the effect of tsunami waves in Ishikawa, according to NHK.

News.Az