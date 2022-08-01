Death toll from Kentucky floods rises to 26

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of those who died due to floods in the US state of Kentucky has climbed to 26, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“In more tough news for the commonwealth this morning, our death toll has risen to 26 lost – and that number will increase. There is widespread damage with many families displaced and more rain expected throughout the next day,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on Twitter.

Beshear said that President Joe Biden signed a federal disaster declaration on July 29, a day after the governor declared a state of emergency.

News.Az