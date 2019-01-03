Death toll from Magnitogorsk building collapse climbs to 38 - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rescuers have recovered the body of a woman from the rubble of the collapsed residential building in Magnitogorsk, she became the 38th person who died in the tragedy, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed TASS.

"The body of a woman was retrieved from the rubble. The death toll is at the moment 38," the ministry’s spokesman said.

Rescuers continue clearing the rubble and searching for three people whose fate remains unknown.

A section of a ten-story apartment block collapsed in Magnitogorsk on December 31. According to the latest data, the accident claimed the lives of 38 people. Earlier reports said that the Russian Investigative Committee views a household gas explosion as the main cause of the accident.

Rescuers recovered the body of one more individual from rubble of the collapsed section of the building in the Ural city of Magnitogorsk, press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"The death toll is 37 now. The sex of the last recovered victim has not been identified," the spokesperson said.

Searches for four more individuals continue.

Removal of debris on the site of the collapsed building section continues for four days already.

In the morning of December 31, a section of a ten-story apartment block collapsed in the Ural city of Magnitogorsk. It was earlier reported that Russia’s Investigative Committee looks into a gas leak as the main lead in the investigation.

News.Az

News.Az