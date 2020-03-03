Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran jumps to 77

Death toll from new coronavirus in Iran jumps to 77

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Iran climbed to 77, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

Deputy Health Minister Alireza Reisi said 11 more people died of the disease as 835 new cases were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to more than 2,300.

Most of the new cases were detected in the capital Tehran, Qom and Ghilan provinces, according to the official.

Reisi said 435 patients infected with the coronavirus were successfully treated and discharged from hospitals across the country.

The global death toll from the coronavirus, officially known as the COVID-19, has topped 3,044, with more than 89,000 infected.

The World Health Organization, which already declared the outbreak an international health emergency, updated the global risk level to very high.

News.Az

News.Az