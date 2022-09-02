Death toll from Pakistan floods exceeds 1,200

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 1,208 people have died in different rain and flood-related mishaps across Pakistan, according to the country's National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

A total of 416 children and 244 women have lost their lives, while 6,082 people have been wounded since mid-June.

The heavy floods also damaged over 1,172,549 houses. Some 733,488 animals also perished.

The floods and rain have damaged 5,063 kilometers of roads, destroyed 243 bridges and 173 shops in total.

Some 33.046 million people have been affected by the floods in the country.

News.Az