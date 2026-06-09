Death toll from Philippines earthquake rises to 37 - VIDEO

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The death toll from the powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck the southern Philippines has risen to 37, while four people remain missing as rescue operations continue in the hardest-hit areas of Mindanao.

The earthquake struck off the coast of Sarangani province on Monday morning, causing widespread destruction, toppling buildings, disrupting power and water services, and triggering landslides across parts of Mindanao, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Ajansı.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, 33 deaths were recorded in the Soccsksargen region, including 18 in Sarangani province, 12 in General Santos City and three in South Cotabato. Four additional fatalities were reported in the neighboring Davao Region. Most victims were killed by falling debris and collapsing structures.

Authorities reported at least 479 injuries, including 456 in Region 12 and 23 in the Davao Region. Around 88,000 people were affected by the disaster, while 22,690 residents were displaced and remain in open areas because of continuing aftershocks and concerns over building safety.

Search and rescue efforts remain focused on General Santos City and Sarangani. Officials said nine bridges and 19 roads were damaged, with infrastructure losses estimated at more than 900 million pesos. A total of 1,889 homes were damaged, including about 1,500 that were completely destroyed.

The Office of Civil Defense said plans are underway to establish a tent city for residents unable to return home. The Department of Education also reported damage to 1,159 classrooms in 231 public schools across five regions.

A tsunami warning issued after the earthquake was later lifted after wave heights were found to be too small to cause significant damage. However, authorities continue to monitor the situation as strong aftershocks, including magnitudes 6.1 and 5.1, have continued to shake the region.

News.Az