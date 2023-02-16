Death toll from powerful earthquakes in Türkiye surpasses 36,100

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 36,187 people were killed by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye last week, the country's disaster agency said on Thursday in the latest figures from the natural disaster, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The Feb. 6 magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 253,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said in a statement.

At least 216,347 people have been evacuated from the quake-hit regions so far, AFAD added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday said a total of 7,098 foreign personnel from 74 nations are currently continuing their efforts in the field.

