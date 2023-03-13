Yandex metrika counter

Death toll from powerful quakes in Türkiye rises to 48,000

  • Region
  • Share
Death toll from powerful quakes in Türkiye rises to 48,000

As many as 48,000 people were killed as a result of powerful quakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, the country’s president said, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that the number of injured exceeded 150,000.

The Turkish leader said that there is no other country that could respond so quickly to such a disaster.

The powerful earthquakes hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6. The quakes occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      