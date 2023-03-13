Death toll from powerful quakes in Türkiye rises to 48,000

As many as 48,000 people were killed as a result of powerful quakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6, the country’s president said, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted that the number of injured exceeded 150,000.

The Turkish leader said that there is no other country that could respond so quickly to such a disaster.

The powerful earthquakes hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6. The quakes occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province.

The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

Strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

