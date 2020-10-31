Death toll from quake in Turkey’s Izmir rises to 25

+ ↺ − 16 px

Twenty-five people were killed and at least 804 injured when a magnitude-6.6 earthquake jolted Izmir on the Turkish Aegean on Friday, the Disaster Management Agency Authority (AFAD) said early Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

At least 743 people were injured in Izmir, and in neighboring provinces, five in Manisa, two in Balikesir and 54 in Aydin.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 435 people are receiving treatment, while 25 were in intensive care and nine are undergoing surgeries.

He also said 364 were discharged from hospitals, having completed treatment and that medical and rescue teams continued to work in Izmir to "alleviate the pain."

At least 389 aftershocks, with 33 more powerful than magnitude-4.0, were recorded, according to AFAD.

Search and rescue operations have been completed in eight buildings in Izmir -- Turkey’s third-largest city by population -- while work continues in nine others, according to Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum, who said damage assessment work has begun in public buildings.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 2.51 p.m. local time (1151GMT) at a depth of 16.54 kilometers (10 miles).

It said one of the fatalities was a result of drowning.

