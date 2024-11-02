Death toll from Spain's devastating floods tops 200 as search for missing underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emergency teams in Spain are intensifying their search for dozens of individuals still unaccounted for in what has become the worst flooding disaster in generations.

More than 200 people are known to have died, with most fatalities happening in the Valencia region, but the death toll is expected to rise, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The floods destroyed bridges and covered towns with mud - leaving cut-off communities without water, food or electricity.Some residents say more lives could have been saved if the local authorities had been quicker to warn of the flood risk.While the worst of the weather has now passed Valencia and the Mediterranean coast, warnings remain in place in southern Spain, with the possibility of further heavy downfalls into Saturday.That includes in the Huelva region, which has already been badly hit by downpours. The city of Cartaya saw around two months' worth of rain in just 10 hours.Further south, in the city of Jerez, hundreds of families had to be evacuated from their homes as heavy rain raised river levels.Meanwhile, questions remain about how disaster relief services acted, with accusations that they were too slow, and whether Spain has an adequate warning system for natural disasters.Thousands of volunteers are currently helping the Spanish military and emergency services with the rescue and clean-up operation, and Valencia's regional president, Carlos Mazon, said more troops would be deployed.Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez took to social media to express his thanks to volunteers, calling them an "example of solidarity and the limitless dedication of Spanish society".He has vowed that his government will do whatever it takes to help those affected by the disaster.

News.Az