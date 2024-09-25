Death toll from Sudan cholera outbreak climbs to 433

The cholera outbreak in Sudan has reportedly claimed the lives of 433 people.

The total number of infections has risen to 13,922, said a statement by the Health Ministry of the country, where downpour and flooding since June have triggered the outbreak, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Sudanese authorities declared cholera an epidemic on Aug. 12.As the country is also in the midst of a devastating civil war, the spread of epidemic diseases have made lives more difficult as its health system is not effectively functioning.

