Death toll from Tripoli fighting rises to 653: WHO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 653 people have been killed and 3,547 others injured in the fighting in and around Libya's capital Tripoli, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Sunday.

"The toll for the ongoing conflict in Libya's capital is 653 dead, including 41 civilians, and 3,547 wounded, including 126 civilians," the WHO said on social media platform Twitter.

The east-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April to take over Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is based.

The army denied last week reaching any ceasefire with the government, saying "significant changes" will be made soon on the ground.

Libya has been struggling to undergo a transitional period amid chaos since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

News.Az

News.Az