Death toll from US strikes on Yemen oil terminal rises to 58 – UPDATED/VIDEO

A screenshot of video purporting to show blazes at Yemen's Houthi-controlled Ras Isa oil port following US airstrikes, April 17, 2025. (X screenshot)

US air strikes on a key oil terminal on Yemen's Red Sea coast controlled by the Houthi movement have killed at least 58 people and wounded 126 others, Houthi-run media say.

The US military said it had destroyed Ras Issa "to eliminate this source of fuel for the Iran-backed Houthi terrorists and deprive them of illegal revenue", News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Houthi-led government that runs north-western Yemen said the terminal was a civilian facility and that attack constituted a "full-fledged war crime".

It was one of the deadliest incidents since President Donald Trump ordered US forces to intensify their bombing campaign last month in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping and Israel linked to the Gaza war.

Several hours after the strikes on Ras Issa, the Israeli military said it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen.

Sirens sounded in several Israeli areas but there were no reports of any casualties or damage.

Since November 2023, the Houthis have launched dozens of drone and missile attacks on vessels transiting the waterway, saying they were targeting ships linked to Israel in protest over the war in Gaza.

They halted attacks on shipping lanes during a two-month ceasefire in Gaza. Although they vowed to resume strikes after Israel renewed its assault on Gaza last month, they have not claimed any since. In March, two days of U.S. attacks killed more than 50 people, Houthi officials said.

