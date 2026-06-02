Death toll hits 11 in Dnipro after massive Russian air assault

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The death toll from Russia's brutal overnight aerial assault on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region has climbed to 11, including two young children, local officials confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, rescue workers operating in the regional capital of Dnipro made the grim discovery of a woman and an 8-year-old boy pulled from the smoldering ruins of a shattered four-story residential building. Earlier in the morning, the body of a toddler born in 2023 was also recovered from the debris, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The multi-pronged strike left 37 others injured across the province, with 22 people currently hospitalized—four of whom remain in critical condition. Doctors report that victims are being treated for severe shrapnel wounds, complex fractures, blast injuries, and acoustic trauma. Among the wounded are four teenagers and children, including a 6-year-old boy. The casualties also included first responders; Major Anton Yarmolenko, the Deputy Chief of a local fire and rescue unit, was killed in the line of duty while responding to an initial emergency call.

The bombardment—part of a massive nationwide Russian offensive utilizing a combination of ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic missiles alongside swarms of attack drones—wreaked havoc across multiple districts:

Dnipro City: Heavily bore the brunt of the assault, counting six dead and 33 injured. The strikes partially flattened apartment blocks, a fire station, garages, and a local commercial enterprise.

Kamianske: An administrative building and nearby residential blocks sustained heavy damage, leaving three residents hospitalized.

Nikopol District: Artillery and missile strikes battered the district center as well as the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Marhanets communities, damaging numerous private homes.

Synelnykove & Kryvyi Rih Districts: Heavy fires broke out in the Vasylkivka and Apostolove communities after infrastructure buildings were directly targeted.

The devastation in the Dnipro region unfolded alongside parallel mass attacks targeting Kyiv, Kharkiv, and several other provinces, leaving well over 100 people wounded across the country in one of the largest coordinated strikes in recent months.

News.Az