Death toll in Azerbaijan’s Ganja reaches 13

As a result of rocket fire on civilians in the central part of Ganja on October 17, 13 people died, more than 52 people were injured, and numerous civilian infrastructure and vehicles were seriously damaged, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan said.

"Currently, prosecutors are carrying out operational investigative measures to clarify the list of victims.

The public will be provided with additional information on the latest situation".

News.Az