Death toll in China from coronavirus reaches 3,172

The death toll in China from the novel coronavirus outbreak has risen to 3,172, the country's National Health Commission said Thursday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The commission said 11 people have died in the past 24 hours while 15 new cases were registered.

There are currently 80,793 registered cases in China while 13,701 people have been hospitalized for observation.

The coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, was first detected last December in Wuhan, China but has since spread to more than 105 countries.

The global death toll from the virus is nearly 4,300 with more than 118,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which has officially termed the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic.

