Death toll in explosion in military unit in Kazakhstan rises to 9

The death toll in a series of ammo depot blasts in southern Kazakhstan has risen to nine people, the press office of the republic’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

A fire and subsequent blasts occurred at a military unit stationed in the Bayzak district of the Jambyl region at around 7:00 p.m. local time on August 26. The fire triggered more than 10 blasts. According to the latest data, around 90 people have been injured in the blasts and 28 of them have been hospitalized.

