Death toll in Gaza reaches 43,972, with more than 104,000 injured

Since the onset of the Israeli military offensive in October 2023, at least 43,972 Palestinian civilians have been killed, and at least 104,008 others injured, many of whom are women and children, according to reports from the Gaza Strip. The situation is being described by some as a genocide committed by Israeli occupation forces, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement today that the IOF committed three massacres against Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, slaughtering 50 Palestinian civilians and injuring 110 others. The ministry pointed out that thousands of victims remain under the rubble and scattered on the streets, as the IOF has been preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.The Israeli occupation has been committing a textbook genocide in the Gaza Strip for 410 days, amid an indescribably massive man-made destruction and famine and deafening international silence.

News.Az