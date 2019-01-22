Death toll in Mexico oil pipeline blast exceeds 90

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 90 people have died as a result of an explosion at a ruptured oil pipeline in Mexico's central Hidalgo state, Governor Omar Fayad said, Sputnik reports.

The previous death toll stood at 89.

"The situation has changed, 91 have died from serious burns," Fayad told the Imagen radio station, adding that 52 people remained in hospitals.

The blast occurred after the pipeline was ruptured in an attempt to steal gasoline. Local residents were filling canisters when the disaster happened. Mexico has been experiencing severe fuel shortages.

News.Az

News.Az