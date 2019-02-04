Death toll in Moscow residential building fire reaches six - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a fire in an apartment building in downtown Moscow has risen to six, Spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Moscow Depa

"Two more bodies have been recovered, including an underage child," she said.

According to preliminary reports, the fire killed a man, three women and a boy. There is no information yet about the sixth victim.

The fire erupted at about 01:40 Moscow time (22:40 GMT on Sunday). A total of 42 people, including eight children, were evacuated from the seven-storey building. At about 05:00 (02:00 GMT), firefighters extinguished the blaze, which had engulfed more than 1.5 square meters on the fifth and sixth floors.

The Russian Investigative Committee’s Main Moscow Department has opened an investigation under Article 109.3 of the Russian Criminal Code (negligent homicide of two or more persons).

A residential house burning in the center of Moscow, has a fire area currently estimated at 2,000 square meters (6,561 square feet), the Moscow Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Monday, Sputnik reports.

"The fire area is currently estimated at 2,000 square meters", the ministry posted to its Twitter account.

Early on Monday, the fire broke out in an apartment building located on Nikitsky Boulevard. Two persons died, while four were injured, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, over 40 people were evacuated or rescued, including 8 children. There have been no reports on the cause of the blaze. Moscow authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

The fire, according to the Moscow department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, has been contained.

"[As of] 3:50 [a.m. local time, 00:50 GMT], the fire has been contained", the Moscow department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry posted on Twitter.

The press service of the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik that all the residents of the house had been evacuated. "A total of 42 people have been saved, including eight children", the press service said.

The ministry said earlier that 17 people, including two children, had been evacuated. Later on Monday, the ministry said the fire has been extinguished, adding that the blaze has claimed two lives.

The officials also said Monday that the fate of one person was unknown. According to the ministry, citing the investigation report, the preliminary cause of the blaze could be a fault in the gas system of the building.

