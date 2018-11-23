Death toll in Northern California wildfires rises to 84 – authorities

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Butte County Fire Department, the devastating Camp Fire, which has been raging since November 8, has been contained by 90 percent, Sputnik reported.

However, the number of fatalities in California rose to 84, official figures showed. The authorities expect full containment by November 30.

The Camp Fire has been dubbed by many as the most destructive blaze in California's history. The fire burned over 150,000 acres and displaced thousands of people. Several other major fires have also exploded in California over the past weeks.

