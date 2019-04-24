Death toll in Sri Lanka terrorist attacks climbs to 359 - media

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll in a series of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka has risen to 359 people, the Ada Derana news portal reported on Wednesday citing the police.

Earlier reports said 321 people died in the Easter Sunday attacks.

On April 21 Sri Lanka was hit by the worst series of terrorist attacks in its history. A total of eight explosions rocked the cities of Colombo, Negambo and Batticaloa. Perpetrators targeted Catholic churches and hotels.

