Death toll in Turkey car blast climbs to two people - UPDATED

The death toll as a result of explosion in Turkey's Sanliurfa province of Viransehir has reached two.

Man's body has been extracted from the rubbles.

The number of injured as a result of the incident has reached 18 with the condition of one of them assessed as severe.

A three-year-old kid was earlier reported dead as a result of the denotation of a mined car. But as the information was wrong, it turned out that the child who died was 11-year-old Ahmed Oqtay Gunak. The blast was supposedly committed by PKK. 

News.Az 

