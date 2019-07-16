Death toll of fighting in Libyan capital rises to 1,093: WHO

A total of 1,093 people have been killed and 5,752 others injured in the fighting in and around Libya's capital Tripoli, the World Health Organization (WHO) said, Xinhua reported.

The violence in Tripoli has killed 1,093, including 106 civilians, and injured 5,752 others, including 294 civilians, with over 100,000 displaced, according to a WHO tweet.

"WHO is training Libya's doctors to serve both the physical and mental health needs of the injured and displaced," the tweet said.

The east-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April to take over Tripoli, where the UN-backed government is based.

Libya has been struggling to undergo a transitional period amid chaos since the fall of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

