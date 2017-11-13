Death toll of Iran-Iraq earthquake rises to 339

+ ↺ − 16 px

A powerful magnitude-7.3 earthquake has rocked the northern border region between Iran and Iraq, killing 339 people and injuring thousands more.

At least 339 people were killed and 2530 injured in Iran and Iraq in a powerful earthquake that struck the Iran-Iraq border region Sunday, Iran's state-run news agency reports.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded that the 7.3-magnitude quake struck around 19 miles from the Iraqi city of Halabjah, at a depth of 14 miles.

