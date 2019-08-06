Death toll rises to 13 in central China flash flood

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead after a downpour-triggered flash flood hit a scenic area in central China's Hubei Province, local authorities said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The accident happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday in Duobi Gorge, Hefeng County. So far, 61 people have been rescued, according to the rescue headquarters.

The identities of the victims have been preliminarily confirmed as tourists from outside the region.

