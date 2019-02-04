Death toll rises to 134 in Brazil dam collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll rose to 134 from a dam collapse late last month in southeastern Brazil, according to the Civil Defense in Minas Gerais.

At least 200 people were missing near the town of Brumadinho after the dam broke at an iron ore mining complex operated by the Brazilian mining giant Vale S.A., Anadolu Agency reports.

Of the 134 killed, 120 people have been identified, Minas Gerais Civil Defense said, adding that the disaster left some 105 people homeless.

Search and rescue efforts remain ongoing in the area.

So far, five engineers were arrested in connection to the collapse.

