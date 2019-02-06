Death toll rises to 142 in Brazil dam collapse

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a dam collapse late last month in southeastern Brazil has risen to 142, Anadolu Agency cited officials as saying Wednesday.

The civil defense authority in Minas Gerais state said on Twitter that 122 victims had been identified while the number of missing dropped to 194 after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mining complex near the town of Brumadinho.

Brazilian mining giant Vale S.A. previously said that it would give 100,000 Brazilian reals ($27,249) to the families of victims killed in this disaster.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the area.

Five engineers were arrested in connection with the collapse.

News.Az

News.Az