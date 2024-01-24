Death toll rises to 31 in SW China landslide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a landslide that struck a mountainous village in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Monday had climbed to 31 as of 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Among the 47 people previously reported missing, rescuers managed to get in touch with three, who were not in the immediate vicinity when the landslide occurred but were somehow unreachable, according to the local disaster relief headquarters.

More than 1,000 rescuers have joined in the search and rescue operations, along with 150 machines and vehicles and 81 dogs.

A total of 918 residents from 223 households have been evacuated to safe locations. Some are staying with relatives, and others are taking shelter at a temporary settlement site at a nearby school. Two residents are receiving treatment in hospital.

