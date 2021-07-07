Death toll rises to 36 in Florida building collapse, 109 still missing

+ ↺ − 16 px

The confirmed death toll in the partial collapse of a 12-story residential building in Surfside, southeastern U.S. state Florida, has risen to 36, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at an evening news briefing on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

There are 109 "reports of people who are potentially unaccounted for," the mayor said.

Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said they failed to find any positive signs in regard to voids or livable spaces as rescue workers continue to search the rubble left behind.

"Unfortunately we're not seeing anything positive," Cominsky said.

Search and rescue were forced to pause for about two hours Tuesday afternoon because of lightning and some gusts of wind that went above 30 miles (48 km) per hour with Tropical Storm Elsa approaching, according to a CNN report.

