Death toll rises to 4 after torrential rain pounds southwest Japan last week

The death toll from torrential rain that pummeled regions in Japan's southwest last week rose to four on Tuesday, local government officials said, as a woman who had been missing was confirmed dead, Xinhua reported.

According Saga prefectural officials, a women in her 50s from Takeo City was confirmed dead after her body was discovered on Sunday near an ironworks facility in the town of Omachi.

Her body was found next to an oil fence in a river, according to the local officials.

The woman had been reported as missing since Wednesday morning, when the area became inundated by the torrential downpours, the local police said.

In Saga and and Fukuoka prefectures, the torrential rain claimed the lives of two men on Wednesday, and an elderly woman was found dead in a flooded house on Thursday in Takeo, local authorities reported.

