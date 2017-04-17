Death toll rises to 42 in northwest Iran's floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll of the recent flooding in Iran's northwestern provinces has risen to 42 people, IRIB TV reported.

Among the dead, 36 were from Ajab-Shir and Azar-Shahr regions in East Azerbaijan Province, five from Kurdistan Province and one from West Azerbaijan Province, the spokesman of Iran's Crisis Management Bureru said.

Twenty two people are still missing, the report said, adding that the flood has caused damage to 52 towns and villages in the northwest of the country.

News.Az

News.Az