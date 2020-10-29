Debris of missiles fired at Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
Employees of the National Agency for Mine Action in Azerbaijan (ANAMA) have collected the debris of the missiles that were fired at Barda on Oct. 29, 2020 by the Armenian Armed Forces, Trend reports.
For safety reasons, the debris of the missiles were taken to a specially designated area and neutralized there.