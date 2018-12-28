December 31 proclaimed ‘Azerbaijani Solidarity Day’ in Chicago

+ ↺ − 16 px

December 31, 2018 has been proclaimed the ‘Azerbaijani Solidarity Day’ in the city of Chicago in the U.S. State of Illinois, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the U.

The relevant proclamation was signed by City Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

In the proclamation, the mayor notes that Chicago has long been home to a vibrant Azerbaijani-American population that has been contributed to our city’s diversity, intercultural understanding, peace and prosperity.

The document says that since regaining its independence in 1991, Azerbaijan has become an economic powerhouse of Caucasus and has worked to promote peace, stability, tolerance and multiculturalism that helped to simulate dialogue between the diverse mix of ethnicities in the region.

The proclamation further stresses that “with a population of nearly 50 million Azerbaijanis around the world, with almost 400 thousand Azerbaijan-Americans, the Republic of Azerbaijan is an ally and partner of the United States and continues the beliefs of its founders guiding principles and education of others on the common values of humanity and democracy.”

It recalls that in 2015, the Azerbaijani community of Chicago established the Azerbaijan Center of Midwest America to unite Azerbaijan-Americans around Chicago and the Midwest, as well as promote cultural understanding, appreciation and exchange.

“Azerbaijanis around the world celebrate the bridges between their homeland and the countries they reside in and Chicago’s Azerbaijani-American community has helped to strengthen ties between the United States and Azerbaijan,” the proclamation reads. “World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day was proclaimed a state holiday in the Republic of Azerbaijan by the late President Heydar Aliyev to celebrate Azerbaijan’s strong bonds with Azerbaijani communities around the world.”

In the end, Mayor Rahm Emanuel proclaims December 31, 2018 to be Azerbaijani Solidarity Day in Chicago and encourage all Chicagoans to join the Azerbaijani community for a day of solidarity and cross-cultural exchange.

