December 7 earthquake in Azerbaijan lasted 50 seconds: Seismic Survey Center

Today's earthquake in Azerbaijan lasted 50 seconds, Director General of the Seismic Survey Center of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences Gurban Yetirmishli told journalists, News.Az reports.

He also noted that five aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake.

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of Siyazan station.

The earthquake was registered at a depth of 68 km.

