Decision on additional measures against spread of coronavirus in Azerbaijan came into force

The decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on additional measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan comes into force from today, APA reports.

Restrictions on movement have been established in the country as part of a special quarantine regime to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

According to the decision the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan restrictions on movement in the territory of the country from 00:00 on April 5, 2020, to 00:00 on April 20, 2020, shall be applied in the following order:

The following persons are allowed to act on the basis of service cards or a certificate of employment: Employees of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Office of the Cabinet of Ministers, parliamentarians and employees of the Office; heads of central and local executive authorities and their deputies; employees of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman); heads of state-owned legal entities, as well as public legal entities established on behalf of the state and their deputies; Employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Employees of the Ministry of Agriculture; employees of facilities of state importance, employees of state health bodies and institutions, private health care institutions; employees of law enforcement, judicial and military bodies, lawyers; employees of mass media; employees of diplomatic missions and international organizations.

Following persons after the information about them is entered into the portal “icaze.e-gov.az” by the employer using an electronic signature: employees of state bodies, state-owned legal entities, as well as public legal entities established on behalf of the state (Appendix 2); employees of private legal entities authorized to continue their activities in the areas determined by the Cabinet of Ministers and their employees carrying out entrepreneurial activities without establishing a legal entity; employees required to ensure the protection and technical safety of private legal entities that are not allowed to continue their activities.

All other persons are allowed to leave the place of residence in the following cases: due to urgent medical necessity and receiving treatment on any schedule; in connection with the need to purchase food and other daily necessities, as well as medicines, and to use banking and postal services; in connection with attending the funeral of a close relative.

Persons referred to in paragraph 1.4 of this Decision must send an SMS to 8103 in order to obtain a permit to leave the place of residence (SMS information is free of charge). The text of the SMS information should contain one of the following 3 indices and information confirming the identity of the person.

