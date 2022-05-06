Decision on Finland’s joining NATO expected to be taken soon, PM says

A decision on Finland's accession to NATO is expected to be made in the near future, the country's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in an interview with Japan’s Nikkei business daily, News.Az reports.

The premier noted that the situation in Ukraine has completely changed the security situation for Finland.

Expressing confidence that China could play a key role in resolving the conflict in Ukraine, Sanna Marin urged Beijing to join anti-Russian sanctions.

Discussions on Finland’s and Sweden’s possible accession to NATO intensified in early April. The alliance’s key members have supported the idea. Most of Finland’s parliament members have already spoken out in favor of joining the bloc.

News.Az