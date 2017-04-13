Decision on output cut is effective - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev and US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta have discussed the steps to be taken in order to keep the oil price stab

According to the ministry, Aliyev said that the decision of OPEC and non-OPEC countries on output cut is effective and has positive impact on the market, APA reports.

“Extension of the agreement or any decision will be made in accordance with the reports by Monitoring Committee. The ways to develop the oil market in the second half of the year will be determined in OPEC meeting in May”, the minister added.

