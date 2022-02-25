Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia aims to strengthen regional security - Russian MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Declaration on Allied Interaction between Azerbaijan and Russia is aimed at strengthening regional security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Friday, News.Az reports.

"The ninth paragraph of the Declaration states that the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan will continue to fully support efforts to implement the provisions of the statements of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation on 9/10 November 2020, 11 January 2021 and 26 November 2021, which served as the basis for strengthening stability and security, unblocking all economic and transport links in the region and for normalizing relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Armenia," she noted.

"The tenth paragraph stipulates that the parties will cooperate in solving the problems arising from the provisions of the aforementioned declarations and cooperate closely at the regional and international levels to promote long-term peace among the States of the region. Thus, the adopted Declaration works just to strengthen regional security," Zakharova added.





News.Az