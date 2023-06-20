Declaration on issue of Western Azerbaijan circulated as PACE’s official document

Declaration on issue of Western Azerbaijan circulated as PACE’s official document

Declaration on issue of Western Azerbaijan circulated as PACE’s official document

The written declaration on the issue of the Western Azerbaijan tabled by MP Kamal Jafarov, the Vice-chairman of the Youth Union of the Western Azerbaijan Community, member of the Delegation of Azerbaijan to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the Chairperson of the PACE Sub-Committee on Human Rights, was published as the official document of the PACE, having received the support of a sufficient number of Assembly members, the Community’s press service told News.Az.

The written declaration, signed by 31 members of the Assembly, representing 3 political groups, from 10 states (Austria, Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Türkiye, Ukraine) urges the Council of Europe and the international community to support the right of return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia and call upon the rapporteurs of the PACE to include this issue in their agenda. The members demand from the Government of Armenia to ensure the safe return of Azerbaijanis expelled from their own homes, guarantee their rights and safety, and agree to dispatching international missions to assist in this process.

The Western Azerbaijan Community considers adoption of this document as a milestone event in securing international support for the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia.

The full text of the written declaration is as follows:

“Safeguarding the Right to Return and Ensuring Justice for Expelled Azerbaijanis

We, the undersigned, deeply concerned by injustices suffered by Azerbaijanis from ethnic cleansing and forced mass deportations,

Considering that the ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis in Armenia was systematically perpetrated by state authorities,

Expressing deep concern with the systematic destruction of Azerbaijani cultural heritage in Armenia and recalling calls upon UNESCO to send a fact-finding mission to this country;

Emphasizing that the right to return is enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international instruments,

Recognizing the Western Azerbaijan Community, established in 1989, as a unifying voice representing the expelled Azerbaijanis,

Welcoming the Community's dialogue offer to Armenia,

Commending the Community’s upholding the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of states,

Commending also the Community's willingness to coexist peacefully with Armenians once they return to their homes,

We,

urge the Council of Europe to support the right to return of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia,

call upon the rapporteurs of the PACE to address the right to return of Azerbaijanis from Armenia,

appeal to the Government of Armenia to respond to the Community's calls for dialogue, ensure the safe return of Azerbaijanis, and guarantee their rights and security, agree to dispatching international missions to assist in this process.”

