Declaration on strategic economic co-op of CIS countries signed in Ashgabat

The Summit of the CIS Heads of State in Ashgabat city has ended with the signing ceremony of the final documents aimed at strengthening and development of constructive interaction in the CIS format, Trend reports referring to the Turkmenistan State News Agency.

These documents include Declaration on Strategic Economic Cooperation of the CIS Member States and an appeal to their peoples and the world community in connection with the 75th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

The documents were also signed on Uzbekistan’s chairmanship in the CIS and on holding the next meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Tashkent Oct. 16, 2020.

