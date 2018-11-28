Dede Gorgud's heritage included in UNESCO list
The "Dede Gorgud's heritage: a file on culture, folk legends and music” by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkey was included in the Representative List of Intangib
The "Dede Gorgud's heritage: a file on culture, folk legends and music” promotes unity, equality
Armenian provocative attempts regarding the nomination of Yalli (Kochari,
The Azerbaijani delegation pointed out the inadmissibility of the Armenian side's non-constructive and irrelevant position.
With the support of the First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO and ISESCO Mehriban Aliyeva, the "Dede Gorgud's heritage: a file on culture, folk legends and music”, the art of crafting and playing kamancha, the tradition of cooking and serving dolma, the performance of Azerbaijani mugham (a folk musical composition), the tradition of cooking and serving lavash, Lahij copper craft,
News.Az