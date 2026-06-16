DeepSeek raises over $7B, valuation exceeds $50B

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Chinese AI startup DeepSeek has completed a record-breaking funding round exceeding $7 billion, raising its valuation to more than $50 billion.

Social media giant Tencent (TCEHY) and battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) are among the largest investors, previous reports suggested. Founder Liang Wenfeng committed 20B yuan to the round, News.Az reports, citing The Information.

The Hangzhou-based company had previously resisted outside funding, relying largely on founder financing. However, surging demand for computing power, talent retention, and the need to accelerate AI development prompted DeepSeek to seek external capital.

The AI firm plans to use the proceeds to expand AI infrastructure, strengthen research capabilities, offer equity incentives to employees, and speed up commercialization efforts.

DeepSeek (DEEPSEEK) emerged as one of China's leading AI companies early last year after its V3 and R1 models gained global recognition. Beijing has increasingly positioned the company as one of national AI champions as the country seeks greater technological self-sufficiency amid intensifying competition with the U.S.

News.Az