Defendants in ‘MNS case’ plead not guilty

An Azerbaijani court on Thursday resumed the trial in the criminal case involving former heads of departments of the liquidated Ministry of National Security (MNS) Subahir Gurbanov, Teymur Guliyev, Natavan Mirvatova, other officials Fuzuli Aliyev, Zaur Mammadov, Natiq Aliyev, Farhad Atayev, Anar Shiraliyev, Eshqin Aliyev, and Elshad Azizov.



During the hearing, a public prosecutor announced the part of the bill of indictment that have to do with Farhad Atayev and Teymur Guliyev, both of whom pleaded not guilty.



The trial will continue later in the day.



According to the indictment, the above-mentioned generals have abused their official powers as an organized group in the years 2004 to 2015.



They are accused of causing psychological and physical harm to entrepreneurs, demanding a large sum of money in exchange for releasing them, threatening their relatives with violence, arrest, and releasing embarrassing information about them. By this means, they managed to appropriate of 162 victims a total of 18,437,000 manats as well as monetary funds worth 6,449,000 manats, jewelry and real estate worth 5,693,000 manats, taking 5,295,000 manats in the form of bribe, and embezzling 1,000,000 allocated from the state budget.



The court ordered seizure on property and cash worth of 21,528,000 manats, as well as real estate worth of 20,971,000 manats, vehicles worth of 272,000 manats, jewelry and other valuable goods worth of 42,000 manats, cash worth of 88,000 manats, 88,000 US dollars and 5,000 euros belonging to the defendants – Subahir Gurbanov, Fizuli Aliyev, Zaur Mammadov, Natig Aliyev, Teymur Guliyev, Natavan Murvatova and the others.



They are charged under articles 145.3 (illegal imprisonment on negligence ended with death of the victim or other serious consequences), 178.3.1, 178.3.2 (swindle committed by organized group with causing damage on a large scale), 179.3.1, 179.3.2 (embezzlement by an organized group on a large scale), 181.3.1, 181.3.2 (robbery, committed by an organized group, with a view to seizing the property on a large scale), 182.3.1, 182.3.2 (extortion, committed by an organized group in order to obtain property on a large scale), 228.4 (illegal purchase, selling, storage and carrying fire arms, bladed weapons), 302.1, 302.2 (infringement of the legislation on operative-search activity with the use of technical means, intended for secret information), 311.3.1, 311.3.2, 311.3.3, 311.3.4 (reception of a bribe, committed by a group of persons or an organized group repeatedly or on a large scale, using threats), 313 (service forgery), 320.1, 320.2 (fake of official documents and use of obviously counterfeit documents) and 341.2.1, 341.2.2, 341.2.3 (abusing authority, excess or inactivity of authority, committed by a group of persons with the use of weapons, resulted in grave consequences).



