Defense and Security Conference kicks off in Georgia

Defense and Security Conference kicks off in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia Defense and Security Conference has opened in Georgian Batumi city, Trend reports via Georgian media outlets.

The conference is in its 13-th year, which discusses challenges to the Euro-Atlantic security and regional stability.

The conference is attended by high-ranking Georgian and foreign politicians, military experts and representatives of civil society, mass media and academic circles.

The conference consists of four interactive sessions.

The first panel discusses Black Sea security issues. During the second session, participants will discuss Georgia’s progress towards integration into NATO and the EU and prospects for accession.

The third panel will be devoted to the discussion on hybrid threats, and the main topic of the fourth session will be Georgia’s strategic readiness.

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili opened the Defense and Security Conference.

News.Az

News.Az