Defense Minister: Azerbaijani army now controls the route to Lachin

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov announced Wednesday that a successful military operation had been carried out in Nakhchivan.

According to APA, he said there is no notion of neutral land.

“There is no land that is not owned. Those are our lands. In a successful operation, our army liberated an area of 11,000 hectares,” the minister noted.

The Azerbaijani Army now controls the route to Lachin, the minister stressed. “That’s another success of our [army],” he added.

