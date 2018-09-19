Defense Minister checked the combat capability of military units and military equipment

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has checked the combat readiness and combat capability of military personnel, military equipment, aviation, rocket and artillery mounts of military units stationed in the field conditions in exercise areas, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense reports.

According to the plan of large-scale exercises, the Minister of Defense visited command and control posts and training points at various training ranges established in accordance with conditions close to the combat, and gave relevant instructions in connection with participation of troops, weapons, and military equipment in exercises, as well as with accurate implementation of tasks and military orders.

The exercises continue.

